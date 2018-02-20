Quavo of Migos Earns Praises After Impressive Performance in NBA All-Star 2018 Celebrity Game

Reuters/ Mario Anzuoni Migos member Quavo performing with Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper, and Dj Khaled during the BET awards back in 2017

One-third of the rap group Migos was applauded for his amazing performance during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game last Friday. Quavious Keyate Marshall, aka Quavo, went home with the All-Star Celebrity Game MVP Trophy last week.

Quavo led Team Clippers to a 76 to 66 victory over the Team Lakers. The rapper finished with 19 points, five rebounds, and three assists. After receiving the MVP trophy, Quavo said he wanted to go for 20 points, but was not able to.

Quavo was praised by other celebrity ballers and of course from the other two members of the Migos, Offset and Takeoff. Quavo told ESPN that he and friend and fellow music artist Justin Bieber hugged it out after the game. "That's my boy, JB. He said I was 'ball-hoggin' though. I said 'if we was on the same team, we would have been the greatest 1-2 punch ever,'" he said.

"My boy he gonna show up every time. That the truth. Huncho he pull up, 19 points, the lead scorer," Offset told ESPN. A netizen saw the rest of Migos supporting Quavo and decided to tweet, "Takeoff and Offset really out there supporting Quavo like a momma at her son's exhibition game."

Quavo also generated a number of positive comments among netizens on social media. Most of the posts say the rapper is definitely multi-talented for his achievements in music and even in sports during his high school days. Quavo is a record-setting player when he played quarterback for the Berkmar High School.

Quavo was aided by teammate and Olympic sprinter Andre DeGrasse who utilized his speed advantage to score 17 points.

NBA All-Star 2018 is in the books with Team Clippers, Team World, and Team Lebron victorious in their respective All-Star games. NBA fans are now looking forward to the playoffs.