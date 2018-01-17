Queen Elizabeth Shares Amusing Princess Charlotte and Prince George Anecdote

Queen Elizabeth is not just the longest reigning British monarch. She's also a doting great-grandmother to Princess Charlotte and Prince George. The British royal recently shared an anecdote about the two children from grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

REUTERS/Matt Cardy Queen Elizabeth is the great-grandmother of Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

The Queen was having a conversation with a mom and her kids at the Sandringham estate when the subject of siblings came up. Emily Clay, who was there to receive a signed Bible from the Queen, remarked that among her daughters, it's the 6-year-old who would always look after the 10-year-old.

The royal then told Clay that the set-up is the same with her two great-grandkids. Queen Elizabeth said that Princess Charlotte, 2, is the one looking after her big brother, Prince George, 4.

The observation jives with the royal kids' mother. The Duchess of Cambridge once remarked that it's her daughter who's actually the real queen of their household.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte recently started her first day of school at Willcocks Nursery near Kensington Palace. Her older brother, on the other hand, began preparatory school at Thomas's Battersea last September.

The Cambridge kids reportedly don't go to the same school because their parents recognize that they have different temperaments. Princess Charlotte is the type who likes to be in charge, while Prince George is the lively kid who enjoys the outdoors. Hence, they were sent to schools that fitted their personalities.

In other news, Princess Charlotte is also learning a second language like her big brother. She's slowly adapting to the Spanish language with the help of the nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Barrallo.

"She's very sweet and very confident — she's always chatting away," a source revealed.

The Cambridge royals will soon be welcoming their latest addition. Duchess Kate is due to give birth to her third child in late March but she and Prince William have not divulged the sex of the baby.