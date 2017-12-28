Queen Elizabeth's 2017 Christmas Day Speech Proves That She Watches Netflix's 'The Crown'

Did Queen Elizabeth reference "The Crown" in her 2017 Christmas Day speech? Fans can't help but assume she gave a nod to the show in her message and because of what she said, many believe she actually watches the Netflix drama based on her life.

REUTERS/Toby Melville Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visit Pangbourne College near Reading, May 9, 2017.

The Queen's actual speech opened with a reference to an important scene in "The Crown" season 2. The Queen spoke about how her first Christmas Day speech became a landmark on television.

"Sixty years ago today, a young woman spoke about the speed of technological change as she presented the first television broadcast of its kind," Queen Elizabeth said. "She described the moment as a landmark. Six decades on, the presenter has 'evolved' somewhat, as has the technology she described. "

Fans on social media stated that Queen Elizabeth's speech will spoil "The Crown" for those who have yet to watch season 2. One episode featured how the Queen's annual Christmas day speech came to be.

As shown in "The Crown" season 2 episode 5, Lord Altrincham (John Hefferman) told the Queen (Claire Foy) that she should use television to address the British on Christmas Day. He recommended that the Royal Family should keep the pace of modernization to be in touch with the public that saw the monarch as uncaring.

The Queen also acknowledged the issues that affected Britain for the year. These included the bombing in Manchester, the Grenfell Tower fire, Prince Harry's upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle and the Prince William's third baby with Kate Middleton due in April.

Meanwhile, Foy once stated that she doesn't believe Queen Elizabeth watches her show despite the rumours. Perhaps Foy is now convinced after the broadcast of the Queen's latest Christmas speech.

"The Crown" season 1 and 2 currently streams on Netflix. Season 3 has yet to begin filming with a new cast led by Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth.