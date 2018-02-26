'Queen's Blade: Unlimited' Latest News: First OVA Episode to Be Released on July 13

Twitter/QBunlimited Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese original video animation “Queen’s Blade: Unlimited.” It is an alternate retelling of the 2009 anime series, “Queen's Blade: The Exiled Virgin,” inspired by a series of visual combat books published by Hobby Japan, which is in turn based on the licensed works from Firelight Game Company’s “Lost Worlds.”

The official release date has been announced for the first episode of the upcoming Japanese original video animation (OVA) "Queen's Blade: Unlimited."

According to Anime News Network, the first episode is titled "Elina noTabidachi (Beginning of Elina's Journey)" and is scheduled to be released in Japan on July 13 in both Blu-ray and DVD editions. Moreover, the first printings of the OVA will even come with an 80-page original novel version of the story written by the original "Queen's Blade" light novel series writer, Eiji Okita.

The home release will also come with a package art by Shinya Osaki, who is credited with redesigning the characters for the upcoming reboot series. Osaki has previously worked on Nitroplus' visual novel, "Tokyo Necro."

The OVA will tell the story of a beautiful warrior named Elina, who will be voiced by Kaori Mizuhashi, and how she finds herself embroiled in a fight with Airi, to be voiced by Kanae Ito, over an amnesiac boy named Michel.

Its official tagline is "More strongly, more violently reboot!" which refers to how the OVA will dig back into the first series' origin from nine years ago, while also depicting never-before-seen views of the "Queen's Blade" world.

Japanese publishing company Hobby Japan is credited with the original work. Miyagomono-ya Hans, on the other hand, is responsible for the original concept and supervision. The animation is done by Fortes under the direction of Gabi Kisaragi, while Ryunosuke Kingetsu takes on the writing of the script in collaboration with Okita.

Osaki is assisted by Takayuki Noguchi and Yukiko Ishibashi with the character designs, both of whom are also credited as chief animation directors for the upcoming OVA.

Additionally, a Blu-ray box set of all the previous television anime and OVA series has also been scheduled for release on May 25. The set will also be bundled with a 15-track character song CD.

Other information regarding the "Queen's Blade: Unlimited" OVA can be found on the series' official site.