The official key visual art has been released for the upcoming Japanese original video animation (OVA) "Queen's Blade: Unlimited."

The image, which can be seen above, features redesigned characters done by Shin'ya Oosaki, who has previously worked on Nitroplus' visual novel, "Tokyo Necro." But although the characters have been given fresh new looks, the series will still be bringing in a list of returning cast members from the first "Queen's Blade" anime series that include Kaori Mizuhashi, who will be providing the voice of Elina; Kanae Itou, who will be the voice of Airi; and Yuki Kaida, who will be voicing Echidna.

Other returning cast members are Mikako Takahashi as Nowa, Sayaka Ohara as Melpha, Aya Hirano as Nanael, and Atsuko Tanaka as Claudette.

The original work is credited to the Japanese publishing company Hobby Japan, while Miyagomono-ya Hans is said to be responsible for the original concept and supervision. Fortes is animating the upcoming OVA under the direction of Gabi Kisaragi. Ryunosuke Kingetsu is writing the script in collaboration with the writer of the original "Queen's Blade" novels, Eiji Okita. Oosaki got help with the character designs from Takayuki Noguchi and Yukiko Ishibashi, both of whom are also serving as chief animation directors.

Jin Aketagawa is credited for sound direction with Masaru Yokoyama in charge of music supervision and Miracle Bus Studio taking care of music production.

The tagline for the upcoming OVA is "More strongly, more violently, reboot!" It will return the series back to its origin from nine years ago, while also depicting a never-before-seen view of the "Queen's Blade" world.

Additionally, a new figure line will also be launched that ties in to a new story. No further detail has been released yet, but the official site has already teased some "new battles" for "18 beautiful warriors."

The "Queen's Blade: Unlimited" OVA is expected to be released sometime this year.