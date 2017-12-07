Quentin Tarantino, JJ Abrams to Team Up for a 'Star Trek' Film?

Reuters/Vincent Kessler Quentin Tarantino raised the idea of directing a new "Star Trek" movie.

If the "Star Trek" franchise will have another film in the near future, there is a possibility that Quentin Tarantino will be at the helm.

According to a report from Deadline, sources said that the acclaimed and multi-awarded director will handle the movie's directing chores, noting that it could possibly one of the final films he will direct. The sources said that Tarantino first raised the idea of doing a Star Trek movie with director JJ Abrams, who will be tasked to produce the film.

The first major step, however, is to gather a pool of writers who will listen to Tarantino's pitch before officially getting the ball rolling, the report added. The film will likely be produced by Paramount where the revered director is currently busy on a film about the Manson murders, Gamespot reported. Abrams, on the other hand, has directed the "Star Trek" reboot of 2013, as well as its sequel, "Into the Darkness."

Meanwhile, The Verge noted that should Tarantino push through with his plans for Star Trek, this will be the first time he will take on an already established film franchise. The director has built a track record of making unique material for films throughout his career. As for Paramount, the film company has yet to release an official statement on the matter.

In other Star Trek news, the original series soundtrack for TV series "Star Trek: Discovery" will be digitally available on Friday, Dec. 15. Pre-selling, on the other hand, begins on Dec. 8. CBS Network made the announcement this week of the musical score from composer Jeff Russo, which features 21 tracks in total.

"The producers and I talked a lot about telling this story from an emotional point of view," said Russo regarding the soundtrack's release. "Relationships play a big role in this incarnation of the series, so trying to be true to that and create themes that connect characters is important," he added.