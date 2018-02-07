Quentin Tarantino Talks About 'Kill Bill' Car Crash Involving Uma Thurman

Reuters/ Gonzalo Fuentes Renowned actress Uma Thurman during the Fashion Week in Paris in 2017

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino considers the car crash that almost killed Uma Thurman on the set of "Kill Bill" as one of the biggest regrets of his career life. On Monday, Tarantino graced an interview to talk about the incident and revealed how things had been between him and Thurman since then.

Two days before Tarantino's interview, a New York Times story featuring Thurman's account of Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault of her came out, where she also talked about the car crash she got involved in while filming "Kill Bill." In the said story, Thurman admitted getting into a fight with Tarantino after the crash, and this fight lasted for years. According to the actress, she was uncomfortable filming the driving shot and her fight with Tarantino started when the filmmaker refused to allow her to see the footage. Just recently, Tarantino provided her with the footage of the crash, and Thurman took to Instagram to say that she's not holding him accountable for what had happened to her that time.

In his own interview with Deadline, Tarantino revealed that he and Thurman had already talked before Thurman's interview with the New York Times. "Part of my job on the piece was to do an interview with Maureen Dowd, and back up Uma's claims. And we never hooked up. Me and Dowd never hooked up," he said.

Talking about the "Kill Bill" incident, Tarantino said he had driven the car down the road himself to ensure Thurman's safety. While the stretch seemed clear when he tested the car, the actress drove in the opposite direction. Ultimately, she hit an S-curve and crashed.

"Kill Bill" followed Thurman known as The Bride, who woke up from her coma and set out on a mission to kill her assassins. The third installment in the franchise would have taken place years after the first installment and would have seen the return of The Bride. Unfortunately, it looks like Thurman doesn't have plans of collaborating with Tarantino again so "Kill Bill 3" seems far from happening.