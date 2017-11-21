Quentin Tarantino's Charles Manson Film Plot Details Revealed; Sony Nabs Script

More details emerge about Quentin Tarantino's Charles Manson film. Chief of which is that the movie won't actually center on the infamous mass murderer and his cohorts.

REUTERS/Vincent Kessler Writer and director Quentin Tarantino's next movie will feature Sharon Tate and the Manson murders in the backdrop.

The still-untitled film will actually feature unfamiliar characters. Their story, however, will unfold with the 1969 Manson murders as a backdrop.

According to Vanity Fair, Tarantino's new movie will center on an actor on television who, after one hit series, plans on getting into films. His sidekick and stunt double also wants his break on the big screen so they pursue their goals together.

Their journey takes place in 1969, when the Manson murders hit the headlines. Tarantino also confirmed his new film isn't about Manson per se but it takes place at a time when the famous criminal and his cult members murdered pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four of her friends.

Earlier, reports revealed Tarantino has been eyeing Tom Cruise to board his film along with Brad Pitt or Leonardo DiCaprio. He also apparently wants Margot Robbie to play Sharon Tate.

Tarantino sent his script to several major studios after leaving The Weinstein Company (TWC), his producing partner for several years, because of Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment scandals. Sony nabbed the distribution rights to the story in a bidding war with Warner Bros and Paramount.

Production is expected to kick off in 2018 with a $100 million budget. A release date hasn't been determined but the film will likely get a 2019 theater outing.

The news comes as Manson died on Sunday, Nov. 19, while serving his prison sentence for the last four decades. He was also responsible for a string of other deaths following Tate's murder as he ordered his cult members to start a race war.

"If you're going to be evil, you have to be off-the-charts evil, and Charlie Manson was off-the-charts evil," law professor Laurie Levenson said.