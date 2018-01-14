Quentin Tarantino's Charles Manson Movie Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio Confirmed to Star

(Photo: Reuters/Luke MacGregor) Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London, February 16, 2014.

Leonardo DiCaprio will star in Quentin Tarantino's highly anticipated Charles Manson movie.

According to Variety, the actor will play the role of an aging, out-of-work actor in the yet-to-be titled film. His involvement could mark his reunion with Tarantino, whom he collaborated with for the 2012 blockbuster "Django Unchained."

Tarantino's Charles Manson movie will also pave the way for DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, who is being eyed for the role of Sharon Tate, to work together again after starring in "The Wolf of Wolf Street."

Variety said that DiCaprio was in talks to be in the Charles Manson movie for months. Earlier reports suggested that Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt were also being considered along with DiCaprio in the Tarantino film for two male roles.

From the looks of it, DiCaprio booked the first one. There is no word at the moment with regard to the second one and what type of role it is.

Tarantino's Charles Manson movie will be the first one DiCaprio will make after winning an Oscar in 2016 for his performance in "The Revenant."

The film will be released on Aug. 9, 2019, which marks the 50th anniversary of Tate's murder. Sony will be the official distributor after beating out every other major production company except Disney in a cutthroat bid for the gig.

It was originally slated to be distributed by The Weinstein Company, as his films always had, until the sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

With regard to the plot, the movie's plot is being kept under wraps. It has been confirmed however that it will be set in 1969 and will involve Manson and the murders his family committed.

Tarantino said that it will not be a biopic of the serial killer, but will be focused on an ensemble rocked by the horrific slaughters during that period.