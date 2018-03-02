Quentin Tarantino's Next Film News: Casts Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio

REUTERS/Robert Pratta U.S. director Quentin Tarantino speaks before receiving the Prix Lumiere during a ceremony at the Lumiere 2013 Grand Lyon Film Festival in Lyon October 18, 2013.

The details of the next film by acclaimed Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino have been recently unveiled, revealing some of the confirmed cast members, as well as the title of the upcoming ninth film in the director's roster of work.

According to the latest reports, actors Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio will be joining the cast for the film titled "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." The 54-year-old director describes his upcoming project as "a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood." DiCaprio will be taking on the role of Rick Dalton, who is described as a former star of a television series with a Western theme.

On the other hand, Pitt will be playing Cliff Booth, who is the stunt double of DiCaprio's character. Given that the story takes place at a time when Western themes are not in demand anymore, the two characters find it difficult to get a job in Hollywood. However, Rick is also neighbors with Sharon Tate, who will be portrayed by Margot Robbie, one of the high-profile victims of the Manson murders.

It is notable to mention that Sony Pictures allegedly had a difficult time securing both Pitt and DiCaprio during the contract negotiations. In fact, the 43-year-old "Titanic" actor was nearly disenchanted to participate in the project back in January, before he eventually signed on for the role.

Both actors have had experience working with Tarantino in the past, with Pitt playing 1st lieutenant Aldo "The Apache" Raine in the film "Inglourious Basterds," which was released in 2009. On the other hand, DiCaprio played the menacing Calvin Candie in "Django Unchained." Both films were nominated for multiple awards at the Oscars, and it appears that "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is looking to be another entry as well.

As of now, the film is set to be released on Aug. 9, 2019.