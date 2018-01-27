Quentin Tarantino's 'Star Trek' Movie News: William Shatner Open to Joining Cast

The "Star Trek" film franchise is getting a reboot with Quentin Tarantino at the helm and William Shatner opens up about joining the movie.

REUTERS/Mark Blinch Director Quentin Tarantino is developing a new "Star Trek" movie for the franchise.

Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk, in the original iterations, told fans he's willing to join the cast of Tarantino's film. In a post on Twitter, the 86-year-old actor stated that if the script is good then he might just sign up.

Fans have been anticipating Shatner's appearance in the "Star Trek" film versions that came out since 2009. The actor supposedly had a cameo in the reboot that J.J. Abrams directed but filming never happened.

Shatner reportedly asked for a bigger role in the film that starred Chris Pine as the younger Kirk. When they could not agree on expanding his role, Abrams scrapped the cameo.

Meanwhile, Shatner isn't the only "Star Trek" actor who has publicly stated about returning to the franchise. Sir Patrick Stewart, who starred in the series as Captain Jean-Luc Piccard, said he doesn't see how his character's appearance would be possible in the new move but he'd definitely like to work with Tarantino.

"[His style] always demands your attention, always demands a very kind of open and generous response to what he does," Stewart said. "I also love his sense of humor as a filmmaker.

Another "Star Trek" alum also took interest in the planned Tarantino version. John Cho, who played Sulu in the 2009 version, said that he's a big fan of the director and he hopes the studio will still consider his involvement in the new project. Cho also thinks it would be a cool idea if Tarantino will be able to bring together the original cast and the 2099 cast.

"I would be so excited to see what he brings to the table because I think he has such a great sense of character and drama and I am just such a fan of his," Cho remarked.