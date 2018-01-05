Quentin Tarantino's 'Star Trek' News: John Cho Hopes To Be Part of Upcoming Movie

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Cast member John Cho poses at the party for the release of the Blu-Ray DVD of "Star Trek Into Darkness" at the California Science Center in Los Angeles, California September 10, 2013.

Actor John Cho recently said he wants to become part of the upcoming "Star Trek" movie to be directed by Quentin Tarantino.

Cho played the role of Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu in three "Star Trek" movie installments, beginning with the 2009-released "Star Trek" reboot and in the films that followed, namely "Star Trek: Into Darkness" and "Star Trek: Beyond."

In a recent interview with Larry King, Cho commented on the Tarantino "Star Trek" project and said: "What I heard is that they met. I haven't heard an official announcement. I don't know. I hope so. I think he's brilliant. I would like to do some Quentin Tarantino dialogue as Sulu."

Sulu was originally portrayed by George Takei, and the role was played by Cho since the reboot trilogy began.

Considering that Cho is currently recognized as the face of Sulu in the "Star Trek" franchise but has not yet been given the call to act the part, this shows that the project with Tarantino could still be in the very early stages of production. It is also possible that the producers and Tarantino might have agreed to take a completely different direction from what was done to the franchise in the past years.

The details of the movie, even its existence, has yet to be officially confirmed by people attached to the franchise. But in an earlier report from Deadline, it is said that Tarantino approached J.J. Abrams and Paramount to pitch his ideas for the next "Star Trek" movie.

It is expected that Tarantino will offer a very different approach in continuing the story of the "Star Trek" universe, and Deadline reported that he had "required" the movie to be R-rated. This major change also posed the possibility that the project might call for a new lineup of cast members, so the inclusion of Cho in the project remains to be seen.

Following Tarantino's meeting with Abrams and Paramount, there were also reports that the director immediately gathered a pool of writers headed by Mark L. Smith ("The Revenant") along with Lindsey Beer ("Godzilla vs. Kong"), Drew Pearce ("Iron Man 3"), and Megan Amram ("The Good Place").