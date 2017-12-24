Quentin Tarantino's 'Star Trek' Update: 'Overlord' Writer Tapped to Pen R-Rated Film

(Photo: Reuters/Vincent Kessler) Writer and director Quentin Tarantino.

The R-rated "Star Trek" movie by Quentin Tarantino has officially found its script writer in Mark L. Smith.

Smith bested three other individuals put together for the project's writer's room with the legendary director, which included Lindsey Beer, Drew Pearce and Megan Amram.

Smith easily became a favorite of both Paramount and J.J. Abrams, who is producing the film, to write the "Star Trek" script for his scriptwriting in "Overlord," a World War II thriller directed by Julius Avery that follows the story of two American soldiers caught behind enemy lines on D-Day.

Smith closed the deal with Paramount today and will be writing the script for the R-rated "Star Trek" film as Tarantino works in his other film based on the Charles Manson murders of 1969.

There is a lot of excitement and hype surrounding the project since it is set to be the first film in the "Star Trek" saga with the said rating, which will give room for a lot of thrilling storytelling possibilities that could easily revive the franchise in big ways.

Recent R-rated films like "Logan" and "Deadpool" have found success in the box office. With Tarantino being the master of this type of movies, it is expected to be a sensation.

The "Pulp Fiction" director, who has declared himself a "Star Trek" fan, first expressed interest in doing such project back in October, when asked during a Nerdist podcast if he would like to take the helm in a "Star Wars" film.

The actual answer to the question is that I would be more inclined to direct a "Star Trek" ... rather than "Star Wars."

Tarantino gushed about the original "Star Trek" series and Captain Kirk actor William Shatner, who he described as "my key into the series."

As far as the plot goes, he hinted during that time that the time travel story in "Yesterday's Enterprise" will be a good way to start his "Star Trek" movie.