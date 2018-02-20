Quincy Jones Interview News: Joe Jackson Responds to Remarks Regarding His Son, Michael

REUTERS/Antonio Araujo Joe Jackson, patriarch of the Jackson family of musical performers, holds a Brazilian soccer club Corinthians jersey during a visit to Corinthians training center in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 24, 2015.

The father of the deceased "King of Pop," Joe Jackson, recently responded to American music producer Quincy Jones' allegations accusing Michael Jackson of stealing other musician's work.

Jones made the remarks during his previous interview with Vulture, wherein he stated that Michael "stole" some of his monster hits such as "Billie Jean," and described the track as derived from Donna Summer's song "State of Independence." Jones stated that Michael was "greedy" and wanted all the hit tracks for himself.

Joe responded to Jones' claims in a separate interview with Page Six, wherein he stated that the American producer could possibly be envious of Michael since he "never worked with someone with all of that talent." Furthermore, Joe pointed out that Jones produced "Billie Jean" and "State of Independence." This is, perhaps, a subtle hint by Joe, that Jones may actually be the one responsible for stealing or deriving some musical elements of the aforementioned songs.

Another relative of the "King of Pop" alleges that Jones and the deceased music icon had a falling out that began more than 30 years ago over Michael's highly popular album "Thriller."

Additionally, the 89-year-old Jackson senior exclaimed that Jones had no right to attack Michael since he has already passed away. Michael died back in 2009 due to accidentally overdosing on benzodiazepines and propofol.

However, it is important to mention that Jones is, in his own right, an accomplished producer who has worked with a lot of icons during his time — such as Frank Sinatra, Miles Davis, Count Basie, Ray Charles, Paul Simon, Aretha Franklin, among numerous other musical figures.

In the interview that Jones had earlier this month, a wide-range of topics was discussed and a great deal of them sparked a lot of controversy, such as the people responsible for the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy and Richard Pryor's alleged intimate relations with Marlon Brando.