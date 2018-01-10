'Rabi-Ribi' Game Coming to Nintendo Switch

(Photo: Winking Entertainment) A screenshot from "Rabi-Ribi."

The hit 2D exploration platformer "Rabi-Ribi" is making its way to the Nintendo Switch, Winking Entertainment has announced.

First released on the PlayStation 4 (PS4), PS Vita and PC a couple of years ago, the side-scroller follows the story of Erina, whose humdrum life turns upside down when she is transformed into a human with rabbit ears.

The "Rabi-Ribi" protagonist finds herself in a mysterious world that is barraged by a litany of bullets, missiles and lasers, that Erina will have to dodge.

Along the way, the bunny girl stumbles upon a cheerful pink-haired fairy named Ribbon, who "mysteriously" decides to stick by her in her journey. Together, they make a perfect team with Erina being a close quarters combat-type and Ribbon a ranged attacker.

These unwitting heroes embark together on their quest to restore Erina's life to normalcy, but who knows what troubles lurk, waiting for them...

As players progress in "Rabi-Ribi" they will get new power-ups to fare better in the bigger challenges coming their way and also unlock secrets about the island.

"Rabi-Ribi" was hailed one of the best titles of 2016 with critics and fans alike impressed. The reviews for the game on Steam are "overwhelmingly positive." Its jump to the Nintendo Switch will surely earn the game a new group of fans.

The rest of the official description for the game reads:

Erina may be a little rabbit that was turned into a human, but that doesn't stop her from being capable of some pretty neat moves. Both Erina and Ribbon's abilities can be improved by learning new skills and attacks through collecting items and upgrades that are spread throughout the world. What trinkets and skills to pick up is up to the player; dare you challenge hard mode without any items?

The Nintendo Switch version of "Rabi-Ribi" has no release date yet.