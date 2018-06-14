Rachel Bloom Forgives Neil Patrick Harris After He Apologized for His Tony Awards Twitter Posts

Wikimedia Commons/Mingle Media TV Featured in the image is TV actress Rachel Bloom

All's well that ends well between actor and TV host Neil Patrick Harris and comedienne Rachel Bloom after he apologized for his Tony Awards diss.

On Twitter, Harris extended his apology to the "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" creator and lead star for shading her during the broadcast of the awarding ceremony where she served as the event's backstage host. She, later on, decided to forgive the actor.

"Sincere apologies to @Racheldoesstuff for my Tony tweet. I failed to research her before pressing 'send', and what I thought was a funny comment in our living room must have been far from funny to read, backstage, mid show. As a performer and a parent, I should have know better," the "How I Met Your Mother" star wrote in his apology statement.

Hi, thank you for this! Apology accepted. — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) June 13, 2018

Harris and Bloom had an awkward social media interaction when he was live tweeting the event, saying: "Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards. Gideon remarked that she says 'like' and 'oh my god' a lot. I'm confused..."

Bloom reacted to the post, telling him that she was a big fan and they actually met several times. She also reminded him that her husband Dan Gregor was one of the writers of "How I Met Your Mother" for five years, and even wrote the iconic episode where Harris' character Barney finally met his father.

He immediately replied in this tweet to acknowledge who she was, but it seemed to lack apology during that time. According to Entertainment Tonight, netizens weighed in on the controversy and posted memes to show that they are following the online shading between the two actors.

The actress also told GQ in an interview that she was a little disappointed when she first read the tweet and admitted that she planned to respond by saying what she felt. However, she said that she decided to change her mind.

She also mentioned that they actually spent time together in the past. "I've met him a couple times. Very recently, backstage in the dressing room of a Broadway show. And we hung out for a solid 15 minutes with the star of this Broadway show. It was just bizarre to me that it wouldn't ring a bell. And also, that he wouldn't Google it," the actress stated.

It also almost seemed as if the actress and TV producer also dropped a subtle dig at the actor's comedy writing skills. She noted that he was never a writer, which is why his attempt to release a Twitter joke is some kind of a "random, unformed thoughts."

Bloom also claimed that she was worried that fame could make anyone who will get numerous likes on social media to think that what they were saying is funny even if it really is not. "Even if what you're saying is, I don't know, kind of weird or unoriginal, you're still getting a lot of approval and dopamine surges for saying it," she also said.

After the acknowledgment of the apologetic tweet, the awkward Twitter incident between Bloom and Harris is expected to be over by now.