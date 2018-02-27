Rachel McAdams 'Haunted' By Regina George

Reuters/Andrew Kelly After 14 years since the release of "Mean Girls," Rachel McAdams is still grateful for her role as Regina George.

"Does Regina George haunt me every day? She does have that quality," McAdams said in an interview with the New York Times.

She does not mean this as a bad thing. McAdams says that she is grateful for all the opportunities that came after her time with "Mean Girls."

"I have to thank Regina George for giving me some longevity. I'm forever grateful to Tina Fey and Mark Waters," the actress shared. Fey was the screenwriter for "Mean Girls" while Waters was the director.

The story of the 2004 American teen comedy film circled around high school cliques and how female students tended to bully one another in a "girl world" manner. The film topped box office hits during its release and was nominated for a number of awards.

"I remember when I read it, I called my agent right away and said, 'I will play any part in this, please, please, please.' I was at the beginning of my career, and it was a lofty thing out there, that I really, really, really wanted to do," the multi-award winning actress added.

Regina had several one-liners that soon made their way into pop culture. Even to this day, Regina is regularly quoted and heavily used in memes. Being the main antagonist against Lindsay Lohan, McAdams shined in her very memorable snarky character.

The 39-year-old Canadian actress was nominated for several awards for her portrayal of the mean Regina George. McAdams has landed roles in at least 20 more movies since, including Oscar-winning film "Spotlight."

"I'm always looking for larger-than-life characters, which is probably why I like playing villains. They get away with so much," McAdams shared.

But, McAdams has had many versatile characters to play since "Mean Girls." She famously landed leading roles in "The Notebook," "Time Traveler's Wife," "Sherlock Holmes," and "The Vow."