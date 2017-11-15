'Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology' Release Date: Game Heads to the West Next Year

(Photo: Atlus) The Launch Edition of "Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology."

After its launch in Japan last June, "Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology" is finally heading west.

The role-playing game first released as an expanded port of the Nintendo DS version back in 2010 will be available on the Nintendo 3DS in North America on Feb. 13 and then in Europe on Feb. 16.

"Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology" brings players back to Vainqueur where they will need to find ways to unlock the time travel power of the White Chronicle.

Nintendo promises "a great deal of added gameplay and story content, updated presentation, and new ways to experience the adventure."

Since "Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology" is getting the Nintendo 3DS treatment, players can expect updated graphics, redesigned character art and new event illustrations.

The game will also feature new voice-overs for the characters and will welcome players with a brand-new opening animation by A-1 Pictures complete with a new theme song in addition to five new tracks from original composer Yoko Shimomura.

"Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology" will also come with additional difficulty settings that will allow gamers a fresh but also familiar gameplay experience.

The game will also come with "exhilarating new content," which Nintendo expounds:

Stocke will now encounter a mysterious new character named Nemesia who will teach him more about his world's history and unlock a third timeline to explore the ripple effect of some of his actions with episodic "what-if" scenarios.

Despite the litany of additions, fans will not be lost in playing "Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology" and exploring it will be like riding a bike.

With an exciting positioning-based battle system, memorable characters, and thrilling time-travel mechanics, "Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology" is an essential for JRPG fans.

"Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology" will be available in digital and physical versions priced at $39.99. Players in North America who preorder will get an exclusive art book and decal set. Those in Europe will receive an art book when they preorder or buy the limited launch copy.