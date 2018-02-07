'Radiant' Latest News: Tony Valente's French Comic Series Gets Adapted Into Anime in October

NHK Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action-adventure anime series, “Radiant,” based on the French fantasy comic series written and illustrated by Tony Valente.

An anime adaptation has been greenlit for the French comic, "Radiant," written and illustrated by Tony Valente.

The official announcement was made last month by NHK, who will be producing the upcoming anime series. Japanese animation studio Lerche will be animating the series, with Seiji Kishi serving as chief director. Kishi's previous works include "Persona 4 The Animation," "Yuki Yuna Is a Hero," and "Angel Beats!"

Series direction will be handled by Daisei Fukuoka, who has previously worked on the second season of "Yuki Yuna Is a Hero," and "Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Future Arc." On the other hand, the series scripts will be written by Makoto Uezu, who has also previously worked on "Yuki Yuna Is a Hero," Scum's Wish," and "Humanity Has Declined."

The original comic series was first launched by Valente in 2013 in France and was later picked up by Asukashinsha for publishing in Japan in 2015 under the Euromanga Collection imprint. This particular imprint was also responsible for bringing other foreign comic series to Japanese audiences including "Blacksad" by Juan Diaz Canales and Juanjo Guarnido, the "Wika" series by Thomas Day and Oliver Ledroit, the "La Quête de l'oiseau" series by Régis Loisel and Serge Le Tendre, "La Marche du Crabe" by Arthur de Pins, "Muchacho" by Emmanuel Lepage, and "MONSTER" by Enki Bilal.

The series released its eighth volume in France and its seventh volume in Japan in December of last year. It tells the story of a boy named Seth, whose biggest dream is to become a great magician. He, along with a group of witches set out towards a place called Radiant, which is described as a mythical land that spawns monsters known as Nemesis.

Aside from the Nemesis, each of which comes to the world straight out of the sky, Seth and his traveling crew will also find themselves being hunted by The Inquisition.

"Radiant" is expected to premiere sometime in October on the NHK Educational channel.