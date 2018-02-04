Radio Station Receives Backlash After Employing DJ Who Assaulted Taylor Swift

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Taylor Swift is seeking to dismiss copyright lawsuit involving "Shake It Off."

David Mueller, the DJ who lost to Taylor Swift in her assault lawsuit, has a new job, and people are not happy with the news.

Mueller has found employment as a co-host in "Jackson and Jonbob," a morning show on KIX 92.7 in Greenwood, Mississippi, CNN confirmed. Since people found out, many have been sending out their complaints to the station's social media accounts.

The man who hired Mueller, Larry Fuss, defended his decision to bring the DJ to his station.

"He's very sincere and if you talk to him face to face, he comes off as sincere," the chief executive officer of Delta Radio said. Fuss added that most of the complaints he received were made in relation to their personal experiences.

"I've been getting calls and emails from people saying, 'My uncle molested me when I was 14' or 'My boyfriend beat me severely,'" Fuss revealed. He offered his sympathy to those who went through traumatic experiences, but he doesn't know how they connect to Mueller.

Fuss said that he just wants to give Mueller a second chance, as opposed to some of the people who appear to want to prevent the DJ from getting employed again.

"These people want to deny the man a right to make a living, apparently for the rest of his life," Fuss explained, while adding that he won't be firing Mueller anytime soon.

Meanwhile, people have shared their accounts about complaining to the station regarding Mueller's employment on Twitter.

Twitter user @holdontoswift shared that the station told her that Mueller claimed to have offered to take a lie detector so that he can prove his innocence. The person who talked to her also said, "Pictures can lie."

On the other hand, @loveisasecrett shared that Fuss told her that Mueller was "never found guilty of anything criminal." She also said that Fuss said Mueller still denied that he had assaulted Swift.

Swift has yet to comment on the issue.