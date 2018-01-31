Fumikiri Jikan Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese slice of life anime series, “Fumikiri Jikan (Railroad Crossing Time),” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Yoshimi Satou.

An anime adaptation of the Japanese slice of life manga series, "Fumikiri Jikan (Railroad Crossing Time)," has been announced.

The announcement was made on the March issue of Futabasha's "Monthly Action" manga magazine that was released last Thursday, Jan. 25. The anime is being animated by the Japanese animation studio, Ekachi Epiaki and is scheduled to be released sometime in April of this year.

The series, which is written and illustrated by Yoshimi Satou, debuted in the "Monthly Action" magazine in 2016 and has since been released in two collected volumes. The series is a collection of short stories depicting various conversations between young women who find themselves having to wait at railroad crossings.

The anime adaptation is going to be directed by Yoshio Suzuki, while Misuzu Chiba takes care of supervising and writing the series scripts. Character designs will be handled by Kaori Takamura, with Miyuki Kawashima serving as art director. Ayaka Nagano and Keiji Oushima serve as color key artist and director of photography, respectively.

The cast members include Sayaka Senbongi, who will be providing the voice of Ai and Yui Ogura who will be providing the voice of Tomo. Both of these characters are from "Futari no Seishun (Their Youth)," which is the first story from the anthology manga's first compiled volume.

Senbongi's most recent works include Stefania Serrati from "Knight's & Magic," Ruri Akutsu from "Aho Girl," Arisu Kamigusa from "Anime-Gataris," Mayuko Satou from "Just Because!" and Machi Kugui from the ongoing "The Ryuou's Work Is Never Done!"

On the other hand, Ogura, who is a member of the Japanese idol duo YuiKaori, has most recently provided her voice to Karin Yuuki from "UQ Holder!" Nene Fujinoki from "My First Girlfriend Is a Gal," and Charlotte Izoard from the ongoing, "The Ryuou's Work Is Never Done!"

More cast members and additional information about the series are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.