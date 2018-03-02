'Railroad Crossing Time' Latest News: More Details About Slice of Life Anime Released

Fumikiri Jikan Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese slice of life anime series, “Fumikiri Jikan (Railroad Crossing Time),” based on manga series written and illustrated by Yoshimi Satou.

Additional information has been revealed for the upcoming television anime adaptation of the Yoshimi Satou's manga series "Fumikiri Jikan (Railroad Crossing Time)."

The announcements were made on the pre-released April issue of Futabasha's "Monthly Action" magazine. It revealed more cast members, as well as the performer of the theme song. Moreover, the official site has also just been updated to launch a new series key visual, along with individual visuals for the characters.

Anime News Network has listed the recently added cast members, along with an advice that the romanizations of the characters' names may not be official.

The newly added cast members include Yuri Komagata as Mashima-san and Kazuki Matsunaga as Tanishi, both of whom are from a story simply titled, "Mashima-san wa Eroi" (Mashima-san is Lewd)."

Other characters included are Yasuhiro Mamiya as Teacher, and Mariko Honda as Kurobe from the story titled "Sensei to Issho (With Teacher)."

The third story, titled "SNS Kyodai (Texting Siblings)," will be featuring the voices of Suzuna Kinoshita as Misaki Komaba and Mitsuhiro Ichiki as Takashi Komaba. "Fumikiri Poet (Railroad Crossing Poet)" will star Yuu Ayase as the voice of a character named Utako.

Previously announced are Sayaka Senbongi and Yui Ogura, who will be playing the characters Ai and Tomo respectively in the segment titled "Futari no Seishun (Their Youth)."

The source manga has been described as an omnibus series of short stories that feature conversations young women engage in while waiting at railroad crossings.

The anime adaptation is being animated by EKACHI EPILKA under the direction of Yoshio Suzuki. Misuzu Chiba is in charge of both supervising and writing the series scripts, while Kaori Takamura is designing the characters. Miyuki Kawashima serves as the series' art director.

"Railroad Crossing Time" will premiere sometime in April on Tokyo MX. Information on the official broadcast dates and online resources can be found on the series' official site at a later date.