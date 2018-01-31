Ubisoft Promo image for "Rainbow Six Siege"

After getting negative feedback from fans, Ubisoft announced it would not push through with the price increase for "Rainbow Six Siege."

Addressing the issue on Reddit, the developer wrote: "Our passionate and dedicated fans are the reason why Rainbow Six Siege is a success, especially the ones who have been with us from Day 1. Following yesterday's announcement, we have seen the frustration from our current players rise to the top of the discussion."

Days before the said statement was released, Ubisoft announced a price change involving "Rainbow Six Siege." Over two years since it was made available, developers decided to raise how much a standard edition costs and what it included.

The Standard Edition was repackaged as the Advanced Edition but would cost $60 instead of $40. It included 600 R6 Credits and 10 Outbreak Packs -- which were both not available in the previous edition.

However, just days after the pricing change was divulged, Ubisoft was compelled to take back its previous announcement. In the same Reddit post, the company said players who are just about to purchase "Rainbow Six Siege" can still get the Standard Edition at $40.

The Standard Edition will include all basic contents such as game modes, maps, weapon options, and level progression. Developers also promised that this purchase will give players "the standard amount of time required to unlock the original 20 operators."

"We recognize that this has been a point of frustration for new players, as well as existing players bringing their friends into the game, and have been working on how to make this process more fluid," the developer added.

On the other hand, players have also complained about the difficulty in acquiring playable characters without having to spend real-life money. One gamer pointed out on Reddit that there were other free-to-play video games that dished out enough coins or in-game money after playing a couple of hours to unlock more fighters. However, this was not the case with "Rainbow Six Siege."

Ubisoft said it had recognized this concern and implied they were putting up a mechanism to resolve this issue. However, details about this matter will be shared later "during the Six Invitational."