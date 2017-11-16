'Rainbow Six: Siege' Free to Play This Weekend for PC and Consoles

"Rainbow Six: Siege" is having a free play weekend starting as early as Thursday, Nov. 16 until Monday, Nov. 20, during which players will be able to download and play the game at no cost. Ubisoft is also taking out a huge 50 to 60 percent discount for the game until next week as well.

Ubisoft has announced the promo on social media just this Wednesday, but the pre-load links that lets users download the full version of "Rainbow Six: Siege" for free has been up as early as Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Ubisoft "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege" will be free to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19, 2017.

PC players had their pre-load link ready by Tuesday at 12 p.m. EST, while PlayStation 4 players were able to start downloading an hour after at 1 p.m. EST on the same day.

There's no mention of a pre-load service for the Xbox platforms, so it looks like they are in for a late start according to Ubisoft's announcement page.

Launch times for the free weekend are staggered, perhaps to keep network traffic under control. Xbox players have a head start here, with their free access unlocked starting Thursday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. EST, and will remain open until Monday, Nov. 20.

PlayStation 4 and PC versions start a few hours later. Players on Sony's platform get their free "Rainbow Six: Siege" unlocked on Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. EST, while PC players will only be able to get in at 12 p.m. EST on the same day.

Console players also get to enjoy the bigger discount for this promo, at 60 percent off for both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions starting Nov. 15. PC players have a smaller discount to their version, at just half-price off.

All editions are covered by the discounts, including Standard, Year 2 Gold and Complete Editions, with the Season Pass getting the price cut as well.