'Rainbow Six Siege' Latest News: Two New Operators to Join Game Roster

"Rainbow Six: Siege" has two new operators on the ground, as Ubisoft revealed during the live stream event it held for the "Rainbow Six Invitational" tournament. Lion and Finka will join the roster in time of the "Operation Chimera" in-game event that will kick off the "Year 3" content season for the game.

Ubisoft has also put out detailed bios of the two operators on the game's official website, less than a month ahead of their upcoming launch. The company first announced the new specialists during the 2018 "Rainbow Six: Siege" at TOHU in Montreal, which started last Friday, Feb. 16, and has just wrapped up this Sunday, Feb. 18.

A new trailer introducing the pair was also made available as well. The clip gives a preview of just what Lion and Finka are capable of in operations, and Ubisoft here deviated from their usual practice of launching one offensive and one defensive operator with every batch.

Unlike before, both Lion and Finka are attackers, as Polygon pointed out. Also, something that Ubisoft seems to be trying out with this new release is building their own backstory from scratch, with both agents coming from a fictional special forces unit called the CBRN rather than yet another real-life unit from a country, as the company usually did in the past.

Lion hails from France and favors scouting using a drone to track the position of enemy defenders. As long as a defender is moving, Lion will be able to track them in short bursts and plan accordingly.

Finka, meanwhile, uses nanobots to boost the health of her team. Her allies gain a short-lived increase of 40 health every time she uses her ability, and their movement and reload speed are boosted as well.

