'Rainbow Six Siege' News: Devs Preview 'Operation White Noise's' Mok Myeok Tower Map

Twitter courtesy of @Rainbow6Game The 'Operation White Noise' DLC pack is coming soon to 'Rainbow Six Siege'

Included in the next "Rainbow Six Siege" downloadable content pack, which is known as "Operation White Noise," is a new map that is quite different from the others currently available in the game.

Developers have revealed more about the new Mok Myeok Tower map included in the aforementioned DLC pack, and they have noted that one of its key features is its height.

According to level designer Jacques Wong, one of the goals of the new map is to give players the sense that they really are in a high place while they are inside this tower. Wong said that "the verticality and sense of being high-up" will be felt by players while they are playing on this map.

The height of Mok Myeok Tower is also going to affect how players move around the map itself.

Rappelling is something players will have to do in order to reach certain points of the map and they will need to do that quickly or else they may be left vulnerable to others moving around the tower.

Mok Myeok Tower is also going to funnel players into its center, and that is the place where the most heated firefights will take place.

"Rainbow Six Siege" players will also find that the new map features a variety of sections. While moving through the map, players may see an art gallery, a restaurant and even some offices. In all likelihood, these places will also serve as settings for some intense shootouts.

Developers also noted that the map is under siege, so that is just another thing players will have to deal with while they are playing there.

Fans can take a quick look at the map itself in the trailer embedded below.

More details about the Mok Myeok Tower map and the other contents of the "Operation White Noise" DLC pack should be revealed by "Rainbow Six Siege's" developers during a panel that will take place at the Pro League Finals in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Nov. 18-19.