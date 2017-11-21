'Rainbow Six Siege' News: 'Operation Chimera' Announced, Will Introduce Biohazard Specialists

'Operation Chimera' will be the first DLC pack released in Year 3 of the game

Rainbow Six Siege official website 'Operation Chimera' will be released for 'Rainbow Six Siege' early next year

"Rainbow Six Siege" is going to receive a third year of support, and the first downloadable content pack expected to be released as part of it is going to be something different.

A new post on the game's official website provides a little bit of insight into the contents of the Season 1 DLC pack known as "Operation Chimera."

First off, while previously released DLC packs have contained new Operators and maps, "Operation Chimera" will instead feature "biohazard specialists." The new specialists hail from France and Russia.

More details about the specialists and how they may differ from the Operators already in the game have not been provided yet, though they could end up featuring different kinds of abilities and be equipped with different weapons.

"Operation Chimera" contains one other currently confirmed feature that could be of interest to "Rainbow Six Siege" players.

The feature in question is a new co-op event known as Outbreak. According to a recent report from PCGamesN, the co-op event will allow three players to work together, though the kind of opposition they will face remains unclear.

Given the presence of the biohazard specialists and the name of the event itself, it is likely that there may be a virus of some kind that will prove problematic to players.

The event will remain live inside the game for four weeks, and every "Rainbow Six Siege" owner will be able to take part in it. While the event is live, there will also be some new cosmetic items made available to players.

Developers are expected to reveal more information about the contents of "Operation Chimera" early next year.

The rest of Year 3 will feature new Operators and maps being added to the game.

And while "Rainbow Six Siege" players wait to learn more about Year 3 of the game, they can go ahead and check out the contents of the recently released "Operation White Noise" DLC pack.