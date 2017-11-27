'Rainbow Six Siege' News: Players Can Now Report Toxic Behavior

(Photo: Ubisoft) A promotional image for "Rainbow Six Siege."

In its continued efforts to eliminate toxicity in "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege," Ubisoft is giving gamers the ability to report toxic behavior.

This option is currently available on the game's technical test server. Game community developer Justin Kruger promises that information on how it works will be revealed later, but he did say that the option will not straightforwardly ban reported accounts.

There will not be automatic ban sanctions. So no one will get trolled into a ban.

Before this, "Rainbow Six Siege" players were only able to report cheating only. But with this new feature, they can actively take part in cleansing the game of toxicity.

New reporting option on the TTS. pic.twitter.com/a5bEbaRHAL — Justin Kruger (@UbiJustin) November 23, 2017

A few days ago, brand director Alexandre Remy said in an interview with PCGamesN that they are also thinking of removing friendly fire in "Rainbow Six Siege" to discourage toxic behavior although this is not completely decided yet:

We have a lot of ideas and we are thinking about how we can tackle teamkills. It depends on your place and your experience as a "Rainbow Six Siege" player. In fact I think it was with that I mentioned we are thinking about potentially removing friendly fire. I think that would resolve a lot of issues and for entry players I think it is a very good way of avoiding those behaviours. Starting next year, we need to start fixing toxicity.

As players wait for more info on the new option, "Rainbow Six Siege" can make themselves busy by sifting through the files provided in the "leaks" site of the game that provides details on what fans can expect next in the game.

A Uplay account to access the site, which features photographs that seemingly support conspiracies surrounding the game including the Feds being "a little too quick" in sending out help to those in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico during the outbreak.

Here's what we know so far: Truth or Consequences is suffering an outbreak of an undetermined nature. The CDC is front and center, and the National Guard is rendering assistance, but all the pieces fell in place way too easily. This has false flag written all over it, but who's the bad guy here. So give me what you got ... let's add to this database before someone Jimmy Hoffa's all the evidence.

Another photo in the "Rainbow Six Siege" leaks site reveals a conversation between Blue Tag and Yellow Tag that hints that the outbreak is much worse that the Feds are letting on. Yellow Tag reports: