'Rainbow Six Siege' News: The Release Date for 'Operation Chimera' May Have Just Been Revealed

Rainbow Six Siege official website 'Operation Chimera' will add many new features to 'Rainbow Six Siege'

The new downloadable content pack known as "Operation Chimera" is coming soon to "Rainbow Six Siege," and just recently, the exact date for when it will arrive may have just been revealed.

Spotted recently by PCGamesN, community developer Craig Robinson seemingly revealed exactly when the aforementioned DLC pack will be added to the game.

After Robinson tweeted an image which revealed that the new Sidewinder Elite set for Ash would be made available "at the launch of Operation Chimera," a player sought further clarification and asked exactly when the set would be released.

In response, Robinson stated that the Sidewinder Elite set would be released on March 6.

Again, the image indicated that the aforementioned Sidewinder Elite set would be available "at the launch of Operation Chimera," so "Rainbow Six Siege" players may want to mark down March 6 on their calendars.

Once "Operation Chimera" is officially released, players can expect it to add several new features to the game.

Just as with other previously released DLC packs, "Operation Chimera" will introduce two new Operators.

Developers have yet to fully detail the two new Operators included in "Operation Chimera," though they have provided some interesting hints about what they will be capable of inside the game.

One of the new Operators is from France, and developers teased that this individual will make use of a drone. The other Operator lived in Russia at some point in his/her life, and in the game, this individual may use self-dissolving nanobots.

Also coming soon to the game is the new Outbreak event. Outbreak will span four weeks and will task players with dealing with an infestation that has affected the town of Truth of Consequences, New Mexico. New items are going to be made available to players while the Outbreak event is live.

More news about "Rainbow Six Siege" and "Operation Chimera" should be made available soon.