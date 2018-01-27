'Rainbow Six Siege' News: Ubisfot Responds to Fans' Outcry

Ubisoft official website A promotional image for "Rainbow Six Siege"

Recent reports have revealed that game developer Ubisoft may have had a rough couple of days following their announcement that they will be increasing the price of "Rainbow Six Siege." As a result of the outcry, especially from dedicated fans, Ubisoft has released another statement that seemingly backtracks on their supposed plans.

"Our passionate and dedicated fans are the reason why Rainbow Six Siege is a success, especially the ones who have been with us from Day 1," said Ubisoft in a statement. "Following yesterday's announcement, we have seen the frustration from our veteran players rise to the top of the discussion. Below you will find our next steps for addressing these concerns. The Rainbow Six Siege team has always incorporated player feedback into the game and the direction of the design. Your voice is incredibly important to us and we are monitoring your feedback closely on all aspects of this announcement."

Further reports have revealed that to appease the fans who were frustrated with the original plans of Ubisoft, they will be giving away the upcoming Ash Sidewinder Elite skin for free to veteran players who will play before Mar. 6. Furthermore, the game developer reassured the fans that the Standard Edition of "Rainbow Six Siege" will remain at its current price point. Despite the news, some fans remain worried that Ubisoft might increase the prices for the Siege's Gold or Complete Edition of "Rainbow Six Siege." However, fans are expecting more information to be released in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Starter Edition will also be addressed in the upcoming Six Invitational, which is scheduled to be held on Feb. 13. In the meantime, more updates are expected to be released and as such, fans are advised to stay tuned. "Rainbow Six Siege" is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.