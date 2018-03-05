'Rainbow Six Siege' News: Ubisoft Announces New Plans to Decrease Toxicity in Games

Ubisoft Ubisoft attempts to combat toxicity with a new ban system.

Ubisoft has announced that starting this week, they will implement a new ban system that will hopefully decrease the amount of toxicity and hateful speech present in "Rainbow Six: Siege."

According to a Reddit post by Ubisoft community developer Craig Robinson, this new system will ban players that use language that violates the company's Code of Conduct. The length of the ban will vary based on the severity of the misconduct. It could be as short as just two days of reflection or as harsh as a permanent ban altogether.

While Robinson does not go in-depth regarding how the new system works, some parts of his statement seem to imply that it is somewhat automated, perhaps searching for commonly used slurs and terms.

"We will be tracking the frequency at which language that violates the Code of Conduct is used by individual players, and will apply the appropriate ban on a case-by-case basis," he wrote.

The "Rainbow Six: Siege" Code of Conduct defines toxic speech as follows:

"Any language or content deemed illegal, dangerous, threatening, abusive, obscene, vulgar, defamatory, hateful, racist, sexist, ethically offensive or constituting harassment is forbidden."

Finally, those who are banned for their behavior will receive a message notifying them of their ban and the reason behind it. Perhaps as a way to get toxic players to reflect on their actions and behave more appropriately in the future. Their ban will also be broadcasted in a global message, similar to how it works for players that were banned for cheating.

Unfortunately, it seems this new system will only apply for the PC as any violation of conduct on consoles falls under the jurisdiction of Microsoft or Sony, depending on the platform.

"Console messages fall entirely under the Microsoft and Sony code of conduct and moderation teams," Robinson wrote in a tweet when someone asked him if the new system would be available on consoles.

The new system is expected to arrive this coming week. "Rainbow Six: Siege" is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.