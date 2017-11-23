'Rainbow Six Siege' News: Ubisoft Announces Year 3 of DLC Featuring Zombie Mode

(Photo: Ubisoft) A promotional image for "Rainbow Six: Siege."

"Rainbow Six Siege" is getting additional content next year.

The shooter game will have a third year of new content, Ubisoft announced. It will run in four quarterly seasons, starting in January 2018. New maps will be available as well as two new operatives per release.

Making the new DLC stand out is a unique cooperative event called Outbreak. This seems like it could be a zombie mode or something similar since it is related to the season 1 biohazard and quarantine theme — Operation Chimera.

During a panel over the weekend, Ubisoft Montreal hinted that players will be up "against something that you might not totally expect" in the upcoming event. The limited-time event will take place over four weeks during Year 3 season 1, and will be free-to-play for all.

"With Outbreak it is absolutely an event, meaning that it is limited in time," the game's band director Alexandre Remy recently told PCGamesN. "The idea for us was how do we launch Year 3? We are announcing the full commitment, the full new seasons, the eight operators, and new features — so how do we surprise players and change their habits? That is where the idea of doing a co-op event came from."

After Operation Chimera, season 2 will feature a new map set in Italy alongside two Italian GIS Operators. Season 3 will introduce a character from the Delta Force in the United States and one from the Scotland Yard in the UK. For season 4, players will get their hands on a new map from Morocco and two additional operators from the same region.

Gamers can get their Year 3 season pass starting Dec. 12. Unfortunately, not much is known about Year 3 or the Operation Chimera. Ubisoft promises fans that more details about the DLC will be unveiled at the Six Invitational e-sports tournament that will be held this coming February.

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, "Rainbow Six Siege" is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.