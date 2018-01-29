'Rainbow Six Siege' Price Hike: Ubisoft Backtracks Plan on Increasing Base Game's Pricing

(Photo: Ubisoft) A promotional image for "Rainbow Six: Siege."

Ubisoft is no longer increasing the price of "Rainbow Six Siege" after a huge backlash from gamers.

Yesterday, the studio announced that the game's Standard Edition, which was originally priced at $40, will be replaced with an Advanced Edition priced at $60.

It comes with the base game in addition to 600 Rainbow Six Credits and 10 Outbreak Collection packs that are usually priced $5 or 300 Credits a piece.

Ubisoft took to Reddit to address the issue after the company saw the "frustration from our current players." As a result, they are keeping the Standard Edition of "Rainbow Six Siege."

For our newcomers and those of you concerned about introducing your friends to the game, we will be keeping the Standard Edition in the store at the current price. For those of you who have raised concerns over the Starter Edition when it comes to acquiring Operators, we will be sharing more information about our next steps during the Six Invitational. We recognize that this has been a point of frustration for new players, as well as existing players bringing their friends into the game, and have been working on how to make this process more fluid.

Current "Rainbow Six Siege" players who play an online match between now up to March 6 will also get a free Ash Sidewinder Elite skin that will be automatically granted to them at the launch of Year 3 Season 1.

The "Rainbow Six Siege" team has always incorporated player feedback into the game and the direction of the design. Your voice is incredibly important to us and we are monitoring your feedback closely on all aspects of this announcement.

There is no word yet on the Gold Edition and Complete Edition, which also got a price hike. The former's price tag was increased from $70 to $90 while the latter is now at $130 from the original price of $110.