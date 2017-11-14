'Rainbow Six Siege' Rumors: New Map, Character Previewed; More Details Coming This Weekend

Ubisoft has revealed a sneak peek into a new map from "Rainbow Six Siege," as part of Operation White Noise.

Twitter/Rainbow6Game The 'Operation White Noise' DLC pack is expected to take 'Rainbow Six Siege' players to South Korea

Roughly based on South Korea's Lotte World Tower, Mok Myeok Tower highlights sleek modern design paired with traditional Korean architecture. Within this building, players will get to observe wooden tea rooms placed next to state of the art offices, nightclubs, restaurants, and other culturally relevant spaces.

The map is reportedly designed vertically which means initial contact with enemies most likely would be through long-range combat. Players should, however, find themselves forced to engage in close-range fights.

This observation tower's structure makes it different from most of the maps in "Rainbow Six Siege." Unlike many of the maps with expansive grounds and multiple paths, gamers will have to get creative while they are in Mok Myeok Tower. Players can even rappel own the building to enter certain access points.

Not much has been said about Operation White Noise, but more details should be revealed this coming Nov. 19 as part of the Pro League finals.

Today, a new operator was revealed through an official blog post on the "Rainbow Six Siege" website which has now been deleted. She is named Dokkaebi.

As expected of the Korean-themed Season Four update, the latest character Grace Nam is a member of the 707th Special Mission Battalion, the country's special forces unit. She is dubbed as a trickster, a master of asymmetrical warfare, who is rightfully nicknamed Dokkaebi, which in Korean means goblin.

In Korean folklore and mythology, the goblin is known for possessing extraordinary abilities, which at times they use to trick others or to protect them.

Dokkaebi's specific abilities have not been detailed but she can be equipped with both long-range and short-range weapons.

More of Dokkaebi, Operation White Noise, and the rest of "Rainbow Six Siege" Season Four should be revealed over the weekend.