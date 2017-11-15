'Rainbow Six Siege' Rumors: One of 'Operation White Noise's' Operators Could Be an Attacker Named Dokkaebi

Dokkaebi could be one of three Operators included in 'Operation White Noise'

Twitter courtesy of @Rainbow6Game The 'Operation White Noise' DLC pack is expected to be released for 'Rainbow Six Siege' in the near future

Three new Operators are coming soon to "Rainbow Six Siege" via the "Operation White Noise" downloadable content pack, and the identity of one of those additional characters may have just been discovered recently.

As Game Rant noted in a recent report, the game's official website apparently jumped the gun a bit with regards to one of the Operators, as it introduced someone known as Dokkaebi.

The website entry has since been removed, but not before some eagle-eyed Redditors were able to extract some information.

Redditor "TheDudelsack" managed to quickly copy the Operator overview for Dokkaebi. According to the overview, this new character is "cunning" and someone who "understands how to push the boundaries of asymmetrical warfare."

Developers also emphasized Dokkaebi's creative nature and indicated that this Operator was someone who was more than willing to think outside the box.

Still, the elements of this character that players may remember most could be her unique abilities. The character description for Dokkaebi did not specify what abilities she would be able to use inside "Rainbow Six Siege," though it did hint that she possessed a "trickster streak" that made her "dangerous."

The description also made it seem like Dokkaebi was a hacker of some kind, so maybe her special abilities are based off of that.

In all likelihood, Dokkaebi will be confirmed for the game when developers drop by the Pro League finals that will be getting underway in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Nov. 18.

Aside from Dokkaebi, there is one more Operator from South Korea's 707th Special Mission Battalion expected to be included in "Operation White Noise." Another Polish Operator is also going to be added to the game via the upcoming DLC pack.

"Operation White Noise" will be giving players access to the new Mok Myeok Tower map.

More news about "Rainbow Six Siege" should be made available soon.