'Rainbow Six Siege' Rumors: Special Abilities of Third 'Operation White Noise' Operator May Already Be Known

Twitter courtesy of @Rainbow6Game The 'Operation White Noise' DLC pack is expected to be released for 'Rainbow Six Siege' sometime soon

"Rainbow Six Siege's" developers are finally starting to reveal more about the contents of the "Operation White Noise" downloadable content pack.

Recently, they confirmed that Zofia Bosak, an attack-type Operator also known as "The Bosak Anchor," will be added to the game. Fans are not mistaken for thinking her name sounds familiar, as she shares a last name with the previously introduced Polish defender Ela Bosak.

In the game, Zofia will be able to use the double-barrel grenade launcher known as the KS79 LIFELINE. This grenade launcher can be loaded with both concussion ammunition that can leave targets very disoriented and impact ammunition ideally suited for blasting opponents away.

Developers also revealed that the second Operator included in the pack will be Grace "Dokkaebi" Nam. Dokkaebi will also serve as an attacker in the game, though her special abilities have not been fully defined yet. Developers did tease, however, that she has a "trickster streak."

Just a few hours ago, a teaser video was released that revealed the name of the third "Operation White Noise" operator. Official details have not yet been provided, although some fans online had already found some clues about this character.

The name of this third Operator is Vigil, and he is expected to be a defense-type character inside the game. Like Dokkaebi, he is also from South Korea.

Some are guessing that he may have some kind of jamming ability, while there are also players hinting that he could be invisible to drones. If Vigil does indeed possess both of those abilities, then he will be someone incredibly difficult to deal with inside the game.

"Rainbow Six Siege's" developers are expected to reveal more about Zofia, Dokkaebi and Vigil when they drop by the Pro League finals event that is set to get underway in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Nov. 18. According to the recently released teaser video, there will also be a full reveal panel held during the event on Nov. 19 that will be shown on Twitch.tv/Rainbow6.