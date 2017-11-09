'Rainbow Six Siege' Rumors: The New Polish Operator Could Be Ela's Sister

New Polish Operator is expected to be an attacker

Twitter courtesy of @Rainbow6Game The 'Operation White Noise' DLC pack is expected to add a new Polish Operator to 'Rainbow Six Siege'

"Operation White Noise" is coming soon to "Rainbow Six Siege," and one of the main features of this new downloadable content pack is a new Operator who also hails from Poland.

The previously released "Operation Blood Orchid" expansion already added the defense-based Polish Operator known as Ela to the game.

Ela is a more than capable character inside the game who uses her special Grzmot Mines to disorient opponents unlucky enough to stumble upon them.

Players have been able to use Ela inside the game for a bit now and have likely grown familiar with her moves and abilities.

Now, rumors are hinting that a new Operator coming to the game could potentially resemble Ela in some way.

A recent report from PCGamesN contained a lot of interesting details pertaining to the rumors swirling around the new Polish Operator.

Datamined voice lines have hinted at the connection Ela has to this new Operator, and furthermore, upon closely examining a supposed image of the character in question that turned up on Reddit just recently, along with a tweet from the developers previewing this individual, the website noted that this potential addition to "Rainbow Six Siege" seems to be carrying around some things that may be of note, things that might even be valuable to Ela as well.

Taking these clues into account, the website speculated that Ela and this new Operator, who could be known inside the game as Zoe, might be sisters.

It also does not seem like Ela and the Operator rumored to be named as Zoe are on good terms, and it will be interesting to see if that factors in any way into how they are depicted inside the game.

Thus far, the only things developers have confirmed about the second Polish Operator is that this individual is brave, resilient and also a G.R.O.M. operative.

More news about the new Polish Operator coming to "Rainbow Six Siege" should be made available in the near future.