'Rainbow Six Siege' Sequel Not Coming, But Ubisoft Has A 10-Year Plan For Game

Ubisoft A promotional image for "Rainbow Six Siege"

Although it had a rough start, "Rainbow Six Siege" has grown into a bigger and more successful tactical shooter with the player base currently at 27 million.

Despite this success, however, Ubisoft is not planning to make a sequel. Instead, they pledge long-lasting support for the game. Brand director Alexandre Remy revealed during the Rainbow Six Invitational 2018 that they are looking to update the game in the next decade.

"We've communicated already a couple of times about how the vision of the game is to bring it to 100 operators," Remy stated, adding that "Rainbow Six Siege" Year 3 will add eight new operators, which will bring the number from 36 to 44.

"[The goal of 100] is not only a symbol, but it's a testament of the longevity that we want to put in the game. Again, we are claiming extremely loud here, there is no sequel planned, and we are here for the next 10 years, so expect more 'Rainbow Six' in your life for quite some time," he went on to say.

This is not the first time Remy talked about their plan for "Rainbow Six Siege" in the years to come. It was back in September when he first stated that they are looking to add 100 operators to the game.

Apart from this, Ubisoft also detailed what they have up their sleeves for Year 3 in a new developer diary. The junior run of the shooter will be divided into four seasons. Each season will add two operators to the roster.

The first ones to hit "Rainbow Six Siege" courtesy of Operation Chimera are Attackers Lion and Finka. They will be able to take part in a limited-time event called Outbreak, which will be available on March 6.

The second season will add to the fray a pair of Italian operators along with a brand new map. The third season will add a British and an American operation along with a reworked map.

"Rainbow Six Siege" will end year three by introducing two new Moroccan operators to the fold and a new map set in Africa.