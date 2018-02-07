'Rainbow Six Siege' Update: Free Outbreak Event Details Revealed; Trailers Released

Facebook/Rainbow6 Promotional image for 'Rainbow Six Siege' Operation White Noise

Ubisoft has announced the details of an Outbreak event that will come with "Operation Chimera" for "Rainbow Six Siege."

According to the official website, Outbreak is a free co-op event that will span an entire month. The event will allow players to join forces with two friends in order to confront and defeat a mysterious new parasitic threat that has come to Earth via a space capsule.

Ubisoft has also released a trailer for the new event. It opens in New Mexico, with the view of something falling from the sky and crashing on Earth. In what looks to be an abandoned warehouse, a man arrives looking for Boyd, who has apparently been MIA for quite some time. He goes inside the dark storage and walks past some derelict vehicles. At the very end, he stumbles upon the space capsule.

That space capsule brought an exotic parasite down to Earth called the Apex. The small New Mexico town has become infected — its citizens transformed into monsters. Rainbow is tasked with the important mission to go into the Quarantine Zone and kill the parasite before it has a chance to spread outside.

Outbreak consists of three co-op levels, featuring larger maps and a bulk of the setting outdoors. Players will be able to choose from a variety of Operators, including Smoke, Ash, Recruit, and two new ones from "Operation Chimera." There will also be packs exclusive to the event that will contain cosmetic items.

A separate trailer released more recently, titled "Ash's Call to Arms," shows the team fighting the parasite in the dimly lit town. Ash is then seen talking to someone on the phone.

"I've got no operational jurisdiction. Get them to let go a little. We're not the enemy here. If this isn't terrorism, they still need us," she says. "Send thermite doc. And I need one of the Russians, I'll explain later. And Six, send them fast before this all burns down."

The Outbreak event will take place from March 6 to April 3.