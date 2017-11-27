'Rainbow Six Siege' Update: New Reporting System and Sanction For Toxic Behavior Detailed

Rainbow Six Siege official website Promotional picture for "Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Blood Orchid."

Developed by Ubisoft, "Rainbow Six Siege" has begun to implement some changes in the system to prevent certain players from spreading toxic behavior on others. The update was detailed in the Code of Conduct of the game along with the sanctions that players might face in the case of proven violations.

"Ubisoft wishes to offer Users a welcoming game environment, both during gameplay and in the forums. However, a breach of the Code of Conduct may occur. When this happens, Customer Services will investigate further and will make every attempt to be just and fair with the people involved," said Ubisoft in the statement.

Further reports reveal that the reporting system will follow several guidelines, including how to prove toxic behavior. The types of behavior that were detailed include cheating, hacking, harassment, spamming, and discriminatory language. Furthermore, community developer Justin Kruger stated that more information will be revealed as soon as the system has been refined and all the details have been worked out.

In the meantime, there are four possible consequences depending on the type of toxic behavior that was demonstrated by a player. First, there might not be any sanctions at all, and this can happen when the behavior cannot be proven through chat logs or other forms of evidence. Second, a warning can be given to the player, which they will receive a notification sent to their e-mails. Third, players may be suspended for 15 days. The length of time when players will not be able to use their account will be detailed in the e-mail that they will receive. Finally, a permanent ban may be implemented, which means that the account will be terminated.

The developers have also posted that they will allow disputes for the sanctions by sending a request to customer service.

"Rainbow Six Siege" is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.