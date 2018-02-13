'Rainbow Six Siege' Update: Operation Chimera to Add Shooter's First Co-Op Event

Ubisoft Year Three of "Rainbow Six Siege" will kick off with a new co-op event called Outbreak.

It has been three years since "Rainbow Six Siege" first launched, and it seems developer Ubisoft wants to shake things up a bit. While Operation Chimera will still include the standard fare of two new operators, instead of adding a new map, it will have a fully featured co-op event that has teams of three grouping up to face off against hordes of people infected by some strange chemical.

Outbreak is a new game type that will be featured in Operation Chimera and will be available to all "Rainbow Six Siege" owners for free from March 6 to April 3. In this game mode, players will group up and try to contain and neutralize a biochemical threat in the city of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Ubisoft has released some cinematics detailing the background and story behind the upcoming event.

Players will have access to Smoke, Ying, Buck, Kapkan, Ash, Doc, Tachanka, Glaz and the two new operators. Should the player not have access to any of these operatives, or someone else had already taken what they wanted, they will always have the option to pick Recruit.

Appropriately enough, the two new operators included in Operation Chimera — Lion and Finka — are biohazard specialists and hail from France and Russia, respectively. While Ubisoft has not gone into great detail on what each new operator can do, it has mentioned that Lion will have access to a unique drone and that Finka has extensive knowledge in nanobot technology. As previously mentioned, they will be available for use in the Outbreak event but, like all operators, they can also be used during standard player-vs-player matches.

Outbreak will launch with two modes of difficulty: Normal and Pandemic. Ubisoft claims that normal will already require players to up on their A-game and work as a cohesive unit in order to succeed, while pandemic will push those limits even further. Pandemic difficulty will have stronger enemies and, perhaps even more dangerous, friendly fire will be enabled.

No actual gameplay footage of either the new operators or Outbreak has been shown so far. However, the Rainbow Six Invitational begins this week and will likely have more announcements toward the end of it.