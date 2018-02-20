'Rainbow Six Siege' Will Not Get a Sequel; Game Has 100 Operators in the Pipeline

"Rainbow Six Siege" is something that Ubisoft would like to hang on to for a long time, as the company announced during the "Rainbow Six" Invitational 2018 eSports event. That means the company does not have plans to make a sequel and is instead looking to work on the game to keep it going for a decade or more.

The game itself was not an overnight success, and it instead gained prominence slowly over time, as supported by a slowly growing but very loyal fanbase of players. Ubisoft looks to be seeing this as an opportunity to establish a long-running brand, as the company now prepares to buckle down to keep putting out content for the game over a very long time.

Ubisoft Ubisoft revealed the two newest operators for "Rainbow Six: Siege," Lion and Finka,during the livestream of the Rainbow Six Invitational tournament as part of the game's Operation Chimera update.

"We've communicated already a couple of times about how the vision of the game is to bring it to 100 operators," Alexandre Remy, brand director for Ubisoft and "Rainbow Six Siege," announced during a presentation between the invitational matches.

"Rainbow Six Siege" has been around for a few years now and has gained 36 operators, the game's approach to character classes, during that time. Year 3 of their timeline for the game will bring in eight new ones, as well, and at that rate, a goal of 100 operators is a long stretch.

It's a long-term project that the "Rainbow Six Siege" team does not mind working on over a decade or so.

"Again, we are claiming extremely loud here, there is no sequel planned, and we are here for the next 10 years, so expect more Rainbow Six in your life for quite some time," Remy added, as quoted by IGN.

"Rainbow Six Siege" has a healthy community, is actively supported by Ubisoft and its fans, and is growing with an active player base of more than 27 million, according to Game Rant. It looks like it will be around for a while, too.