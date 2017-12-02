Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the short-form Japanese anime series, “Ame-iro Cocoa Series: Ame-con!! (Rainy Cocoa Series: Ame-con!!)," based on the bilingual digital manga series that allows readers to toggle between Japanese and English text and audio. This year marks the anime adaptation's’ fourth season.

Nozomu is about to meet someone who may be hold the key to the eventual success of his struggling cafe on the next episode of the short-form Japanese anime series, "Rainy Cocoa Series: Ame-con!!" Is attending an anime convention really the key to improving his business?

Rainy Color may be in dire straits at the moment, but little by little, Nozomu is meeting new people and learning fresh new ways to look at things, which can all come together into the most efficient plan to get his cafe out there.

Running the Honolulu Full Marathon made him realize the true beauty of Hawaii, while also crossing his path once again with that of the bespectacled guy named Curt, who also happened to be at the marathon event with his college anime club.

And with the upcoming Kawaii Kon, an anime convention held in Hawaii, Curt, whom Nana has taken quite a fondness for, suggested a collaboration between their booth and Rainy Color. The way it works is that, Nozomu will be working closely with Curt's anime club in order to come up with the best collaborative products to sell at the convention.

But while it seems like an exciting new opportunity that's a win-win for both sides Nozomu will first have to meet the owner of Kawaii Kon and convince them of the benefits of their plan.

Could this finally be the break that the Rainy Color needs in order to get the ball rolling? Will Nozomu be able to come up with the best collaborative product for the convention, and will this be the perfect representation of everything that he has learned thus far?

"Rainy Cocoa Series Ame-con!!" airs on Wednesdays at 10:25 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Saturdays at 10:25 p.m JST on Sun TV. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.