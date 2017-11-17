'Rainy Cocoa Series: Ame-con!!' Episode 8 Spoilers: What New Business Advice Is Nozomu About to Gain at the Honolulu Marathon?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the short-form Japanese anime series, “Ame-iro Cocoa Series: Ame-con!! (Rainy Cocoa Series: Ame-con!!)," based on the bilingual digital manga series that allows readers to toggle between Japanese and English text and audio. This year marks the anime adaptation's’ fourth season.

Nozomu and his new friend, Chipper, are off to participate in the Honolulu Marathon on the next episode of the Japanese short-form anime series, "Rainy Cocoa Series: Ame-con!!" Will Nozomu finally find the perfect customers for the Waikiki Rainy Color there? Also, what new antics will the shop dog Nana come up with to lead her guardian to the right people?

The previous episode had the Rainy Color's shop dog, Nana, lead Nozomu to a Japanese stationery store, which, in turn, opened a new set of possibilities for their troubled business.

Hakubundo, the stationery store, has been operating in Hawaii for a century and was showing no signs of slowing down. When the owner found out that Nozomu was running a business that wasn't doing so well, he told the younger guy that the secret to the shop's longevity was that it offered nothing but high-quality products.

The owner also showed some collaboration projects with local artists, which he said were popular with the locals as well as with the tourists.

But can Hakubundo's success inspire Nozomu to keep coming up with the best strategies to bring the Waikiki Rainy Color up to par with its competitors? Will catering to the Japanese community in Hawaii, as suggested by Chipper, give the café the initial boost it needs to finally climb the ladder to success?

The upcoming Honolulu Marathon may also open new doors of opportunities and possibilities for Nozomu and his struggling café. Then again, will he really be able to translate all of the advice he's been getting into the perfect business strategy? What roles will his supportive new friend, Chipper, and the highly perceptive shop dog, Nana, be playing in the Waikiki Rainy Color's eventual success?

"Rainy Cocoa Series Ame-con!!" airs on Wednesdays at 10:25 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Saturdays at 10:25 p.m JST on Sun TV. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.