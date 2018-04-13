Ranking Bethesda's Possible E3 Announcements From the 'Not Going to Happen' to 'Watch Out for These'

Bethesda has turned itself into one of the pillars of the modern video game industry.

In recent years, it seems as though way more gamers have become more excited over what this publisher/developer will bring to the market compared to what other companies are working on.

This year is no different, and with the people from Bethesda again expected to drop by E3, now seems like a good time to speculate about what they will and won't announce for this year.

Listed below in descending order are some potential Bethesda announcements, ranked from the ones that are highly unlikely to be revealed this year to those that have a pretty good chance of being made official.

5. "Fallout 5"

Facebook/Fallout It will likely be a while before a sequel to 'Fallout 4' is released

The next "Fallout" game is, in all likelihood, not going to be announced at this year's E3, but it warrants a spot on this list because it is will be a big deal whenever it is officially revealed.

While "Fallout 4" ultimately turned out to be both a critical and commercial success, it did leave some hardcore fans wanting more, as many of them did not see the game as a true RPG like the earlier installments in the series were.

It's going to be a while before the next "Fallout" game is announced, and it will be interesting to see in which direction the developers will decide to take the sequel in whenever they do decide to make it.

4. "The Elder Scrolls 6"

Bethesda The next 'Elder Scrolls' game is not expected to be presented at this year's E3

"The Elder Scrolls 6" is probably the game on this list that most gamers would most like to see, and because it's already been quite some time since "Skyrim" was originally released, many people feel as though now is the right time to come out with this sequel.

The folks from Bethesda are saying that's not going to happen, however.

Over on Twitter, Bethesda senior vice president of global marketing and communications Pete Hines has repeatedly stated that the developers at Bethesda Game Studios have two other major titles they want to work on ahead of the next "Elder Scrolls" game.

Nothing that's happened over the past few months would suggest that the people from Bethesda have deviated from that stance, and that probably means that there will be no new mainline "Elder Scrolls" game at this year's E3.

3. The rumored game supposedly known as "Starfield"

Facebook/Bethesda Could the rumored game known as 'Starfield' be a hit for Bethesda?

As mentioned in the entry above, the developers at Bethesda Game Studios are expected to currently be working on two major titles, but details about both of them remain unavailable at this time.

However, there were rumors last year which hinted that the company was set to announce a game known as "Starfield." Obviously, that rumored E3 2017 announcement did not become a reality, but "Starfield" itself continues to be mentioned as a possible name for the next Bethesda Game Studios-developed title.

"Fallout 5" and "The Elder Scrolls 6" are probably not showing up at this year's E3, but there's a small chance that "Starfield" may materialize.

2. A sequel to 2016's "DOOM"

DOOM official website Fans are starting to get excited over the idea of a sequel to 'DOOM' possibly being announced soon

The last two entries on this list have decent chances to show up at E3 this year, beginning with a possible "DOOM" sequel.

During a recent interview with DualShockers' Logan Moore, the aforementioned Hines teased that "a lot of new stuff" will be coming from Bethesda at E3 this year. Hines also mentioned that "this is the hell on Earth time for us with E3."

Not long after that interview was published, many fans quickly attempted to offer an interpretation of Hines' comments, and more than a few of them concluded that a new "DOOM" game may have just been teased.

Considering how popular the 2016 "DOOM" game was, it would not be surprising if Bethesda went ahead and published a sequel.

1. Something related to "Prey"

Bethesda New content for 'Prey' could be announced at E3

Also during that DualShockers interview, Hines indicated that fans have not heard the last of "Prey." It's not a very subtle tease, though Hines did ultimately stop short of saying when something new would be announced and what that new announcement would be about.

Hines may have been teasing an expansion for "Prey" during that interview, or perhaps they have a sequel already in development.

It won't be long before fans will finally learn more about what the people at Bethesda are working on, as their E3 showcase is set for June 10.