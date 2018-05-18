Ranking Steph Curry's Five Most Impressive On-Court Accomplishments So Far

Steph Curry entered the NBA back in 2009 as a college basketball sensation who dazzled crowds while playing for the Davidson Wildcats.

Many basketball fans immediately fell in love with Curry's exciting style of play, but still, there weren't that many of them predicting that this point guard who was so slight of build would be anything more than a serviceable starter in the NBA.

As it turns out, Curry's collegiate career was only a prelude to what is already one of the most incredible professional careers in NBA history.

Curry's still got plenty of years ahead of him in the league, but even now, he is already a remarkably accomplished player.

(Listed below in descending order are the five most impressive on-court accomplishments of Curry's career so far.)

5. Overcoming his early career injury issues

Wikimedia Commons/Kevin Burkett Steph Curry defending Allen Iverson during a December 2009 game

Curry was a solid player right from his first year in the league, and he was probably even better than what most analysts expected.

Still, if there was anything that could derail Curry's rise to superstardom, it was those troublesome ankles of his. Curry missed out on the majority of his third year in the league due in large part to those ankle injuries, and there were concerns that those would stay with him for the rest of his career.

Years later, Curry has put those ankle woes behind him through a combination of hard work and coordinating with the Warriors' trainers.

It's hard to imagine now that Curry's NBA career was ever in jeopardy, and it's a testament to his dedication to the game that he overcame those earlier injury issues.

4. Curry wins his first MVP award

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Steph Curry lining up a shot during a February 2015 game

Curry does not fit into the mold of the typical dominant NBA player.

He's on the smaller side in terms of his frame, he takes way too many jumpers, and he cannot impose his will on any given game whenever he wants to, or so his detractors would have people believe.

Over the course of the 2014–15 season, Curry showed the world that he didn't need to be some ferocious, hyper-athletic player to be the league's best. He could simply do things his way and still dominate his opponents.

Curry's numbers from that season don't really capture the kind of impact he made on the floor and how he terrified defenses by just standing beyond the three-point line.

Fans should make no mistake though, as Curry was the rightful MVP of the league that season, and all that he's done since is continue to remain as one of the best players in the NBA.

3. Bringing titles back to the Bay

Wikimedia Commons/Noah Salzman Steph Curry is currently a two-time NBA champion

Of course, Curry alone is not responsible for the Warriors winning two of the last three NBA Finals, as his teammates Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and — eventually — Kevin Durant are essential to the team being successful as well.

Still, the Warriors would not be the same if the dynamic Curry is not at the heart of their offensive attack.

Curry's unmatched shooting prowess and preternatural gift for making the right pass allows him to effectively serve as the engine of the Warriors' high-octane offense.

The Warriors are again the favorites to take home another NBA title, and once more, Curry is playing a key role in the team's quest for a championship.

2. Breaking various records related to three-pointers

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Steph Curry is on pace to be the all-time leader in career three-pointers made

Curry is best known for being an assassin from long-range and rightfully so.

While other players before him have used the three-point shot as a weapon, no one has utilized it as a tool for dominance quite as Curry.

Basketball Reference keeps track of many of the three-point related records, and Curry holds a lot of them.

Curry holds the record for most three-pointers made in a single season, and in one game. He also has the record for most consecutive games with at least one three-pointer made.

Curry has also led the league in three-point field goals made in five consecutive seasons, and that's a record as well.

Before his career is over, Curry will likely also shatter the current record for career three-pointers made, which is held at the moment by Ray Allen.

1. Becoming the first ever unanimous NBA MVP

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison The Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry attempts a jumper against the Washington Wizards during a February 2016 game

Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, those are the names of some of the best players to ever set foot on the hardwood and yet none of them ever won the NBA MVP by a unanimous vote.

Curry is the only player in NBA history to manage that unanimous MVP feat, and while some may contend that the aforementioned achievement was simply a product of good timing, it's also a tribute to how wonderfully he played that season.

Eventually, other players may come along and become unanimous league MVPs, too; but Curry will always be the first.