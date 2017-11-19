Rapper Lil Peep Dies; Cause of Death May Have Been Xanax Overdose, Authorities Say

Facebook/lilpeepmusic Lil Peep may have died from an overdose of the prescription pill Xanax.

It seems that rapper Lil Peep's cause of death is due to an overdose on prescription pill Xanax, authorities revealed.

With the news of rapper and YouTube star Lil Peep's sudden demise, the Arizona Police Department may have finally discovered the cause of the 21-year-old's death.

On Wednesday night, it was reported that Lil Peep's manager had become worried about the rapper when the group that he was with revealed that they hadn't seen him in a while. The rapper's manager then found him unresponsive inside the tour bus and was prompted to call 911. Shortly afterward, the authorities arrived and tried to revive him, but nothing could be done and Lil Peep, whose real name is Gustav Ahr, was announced to have passed away.

Investigations were immediately conducted as to the cause of his death, and now, the authorities believe that the 21-year-old had overdosed on Xanax. "Based on information [police] were told and evidence that was found in the tour bus, they had evidence of a possible drug overdose, most likely from Xanax," Sgt. Dugan of the Tucson Police Department told People. "Based on evidence, there was drug paraphernalia found inside the bus and some narcotics," the officer added.

However, the official cause of death will be announced after the toxicology reports.

The CEO of First Access Entertainment that had partnered with Lil Peep in 2016, Sarah Stennett, confirmed his death in a statement saying, "I am shocked and heartbroken. I do not believe Peep wanted to die, this is so tragic. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing."

Lil Peep's ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne immediately took to Twitter to express her sorrow upon the rapper's passing, saying how he deserved more from life but that it didn't do him any justice.

The young rapper had been open about his drug use through his music and had even revealed that he suffers from depression.