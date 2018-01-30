'Rapture' Premiere Date, News: Netflix Launches Documentary Revealing Truth About Hip-Hop

YouTube/Netflix Capture from Netflix trailer of "Rapture."

Netflix partnered with Mass Appeal to launch a documentary that reveals the truth and influence of hip-hop on the world.

"Rapture," an upcoming Netflix documentary, will follow the lives of several famous and influential rap artists that will shed light on hip-hop and its culture. The official trailer featured some of the artists that will be on the documentary, along with quotes about their music.

Logic, who sang the famous "1-800-273-8255" suicide hotline-titled song, said that it's a way for him to share his experiences with the world.

"That's my way to vent to let other people know that I've been there and I know what its like," said Logic.

Meanwhile, a fellow rapper said as a voice over that "hip-hop is about being truthful — you tell the real story." Another artist resonated with that statement, by saying through voice over that they "create moments in people's lives without even realizing it."

On the other hand, Nas — an artist who has been in the industry since the 90s — talked about the relationship of power and freedom.

"Definition of power is freedom. When you got power, you're free," Nas said in the trailer.

Aside from the mentioned artists, Dave East, T.I., Rapsody, G-Eazy, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, 2 Chainz, and more will be featured in "Rapture," Entertainment Weekly reports.

According to Director and executive producer Sacha Jenkins, the 8-part documentary will reflect on how powerful hip-hop can be as a contrast from when its culture was just beginning to bloom back then.

"Today, rap music is the heartbeat of Mother Earth," said Jenkins, and viewers will understand the culture through the eyes of Netflix, she added.

Ben Selkow, Geeta Gandbhir, Steven Caple Jr., Marcus A. Clarke, and Gabriel Noble also directed "Rapture" with Jenkins. Other executive producers include Selkow, Peter Bittenbender, Ben Cotner, Zana Lawrence and Lisa Nishimura.

"Rapture" premieres on March 30 on Netflix.