Raven Symone Receives Backlash After Shading Some of the Biggest Rap Stars

Reuters/ Mario Anzuoni Raven Symone during the premiere of movie "College Road Trip" back in 2008

Disney star Raven Symone caused quite a stir online after criticizing some of the most successful African-American rappers of all time. Some of those rappers retaliated by criticizing Symone for being on her "high horse."

Symone quickly came under fire after posting a meme on her Instagram account slamming big-time rappers like Jay-Z, T.I., Puff Daddy, Big Sean, and more. Symone posted a meme showing the said rappers with a message that reads, "A group of so-called 'successful' Black men (minus Khalid racially) who became rich and famous from perpetuating the worst Black stereotypes to the ears and eyes of the whole planet like drug dealing, pimping, murdering other Black men and disrespecting Black women. I know, making observations is being a hater. Cheers."

After being the center of criticism, Symone took down the photo and posted a quote to clear things up about her decision. "Deleted my post because the comments were not something I want my underage followers looking at. I'm not deleting because I don't believe in what I said," she wrote.

The negative feedback against Symone continues with some of the rappers she shaded taking part. Grammy Award winner T.I. posted a quote on Instagram by Oscar Wilde saying, "Every Saint has a past & every sinner has a future." The rapper then captioned his post with "@ravensymone Our sins ain't no greater than yours ma'am. The air must be thin as hell up there on that high horse you sittin on."

Rapper Trey Songz also went after Symone by commenting on T.I.'s post. "It's so sad that she's really a clown. Speech too," he wrote. Trey was referring to a fellow rapper Todd Thomas aka Speech, who also posted the meme on his IG account and said the rappers were "CONGRATULATED by a white supremacist culture for degrading black men and women."

Other rappers like Jay-Z and Puff Daddy have not addressed Symone's controversial post.