'Raven's Home' Season 2 News: Everything To Know

Two months after "Raven's Home" season 2 was announced for renewal, fans have still not received any update from Disney regarding the status of the show. While waiting here is everything to know about the upcoming installment.

"We are incredibly proud of our first season and the fact that Raven has returned home to Disney Channel in a very big way," Adam Bonnett, executive vice president, Original Programming, Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a statement, as reported by Variety. "The entire cast and crew have delivered a classic family sitcom that kids and families will be watching for many years to come."

Although there is a scarcity of details when it comes to the second season of "Raven's Home," the first installment revealed how Raven (Raven Symone) and Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) have remained to be best friends and how they are faring, considering that both are divorced. Furthermore, it seems that Raven can still see into the future and that her son is capable of the same ability.

"It feels fantastic to be back home," Raven recently told E! News. "There's nothing like coming to set and seeing people that I've worked with since the age of 15...It feels good."

The details of season 2 is being kept strictly under wraps, and there has been no update from the cast and crew. However, fans are expecting to hear more information in the coming months. In the meantime, the first season of "Raven's Home" received critical acclaim from critics and positive reactions from the fans. The last episode aired in October, with the first season capping off at 13 episodes.

Speculations indicate that "Raven's Home" season 2 is likely going to follow the same format. It is expected to be aired sometime in early 2018. An official announcement is expected in the next few weeks leading up to 2018.